Stranger Things Star David Harbour Had To Share His SNL Dressing Room With The NBC Peacock

David Harbour is leaving the world of Stranger Things and Marvel tonight for the world of sketch comedy as he hosts Saturday Night Live. Harbour is used to the fantastical, as his work in Stranger Things, Black Widow, and Hellboy has always embraced bigger than life concepts, heroes, and the supernatural. Even all that experience did not properly prepare him though for his newest adversary…a peacock. As we learn in the newest promo for SNL, Harbour is having a difficult time with the impromptu visit by an NBC bigwig, which is none other than the NBC Peacock, the network’s mascot.

Harbour interrupts Aidy Bryan and Bowen Yang’s salad break to tell them about a problem he’s having in his dressing room. They begrudgingly go check it out, where they find the NBC Peacock chilling out in Harbour’s room.

They inform him that the Peacock pretty much does whatever he wants. Harbour isn’t thrilled with that answer and asks if they can just take a broom and shoo him away.

They tell him that’s a bad idea, since the Peacock’s got friends in high places, even internationally. Harbour can’t really believe he has to deal with the Peacock in his dressing room, but they tell him there’s nothing they can really do about, and to make the best of the situation.

After they leave, Harbour tries to take their advice and asks the Peacock if he likes Stranger Things.

You can watch the full clip above.

Saturday Night Live stars Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, Bowen Yang, and Darrell Hammond.

Tonight's Saturday Night Live will have Harbour as the host joined by musical guest Camila Cabello.