Stranger Things Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing After New Tales From ’85 Season 2 Trailer

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has released its first look trailer for its Season 2 return to Netflix, but unfortunately fans of the Stranger Things franchise all seem to be in a consensus. This just isn’t going to work. Stranger Things is in a curious place right now as following the very divisive end to the original series (which had such a backlash that dedicated fans believed the final episode was a fakeout), it seems to have basically lost any good will that might have been lingering through its run.

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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 unfortunately has been caught in the middle of all of this as the animated series kicked off its own run following the end of the original show. Taking place within the events of the earlier seasons of Stranger Things, the animated series has introduced new characters, events, and more. But just a cursory glance at how fans are responding to this new trailer reveals that the animated series does not have the same amount of support with some even questioning its renewal.

What’s Going on With Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2?

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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2 will be making its debut with Netflix on September 17th, and will be eight episodes in length. The second season is focusing on a ghostly new mystery set around Valentine’s Day, and the crew will need to team up again in order to get to the bottom of it all. It’s going to feature a returning voice cast from the first season including its brand new character, Odessa A’zion as Nikki Baxer, who will disappear from the main crew before it’s all said and done.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2 will also feature a returning production staff, so it’s going to continue looking as great as that first season with Flying Bark Productions behind it all and Eric Robles, Ian Graham, Matt and Ross Duffer via Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy via 21 Laps, Hilary Leavitt, and Dan Cohen all serving as executive producers. But it’s clear that the fervor for the franchise has died down because of its very divisive finale, and any new entries to it might have an uphill battle to face when they hit.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Was Doomed From the Start

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2. (L-R) Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2. Cr. NETFLIX © 2026

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 unfortunately might have been doomed from the start considering its initial premise. Rather than trying to continue the original series with brand new animated adventures to flesh out more of that divisive finale, or introduce an entirely new story to begin with, the show instead opts to firmly place itself within the timeline of the original series. And given how closely fans have picked that show’s timeline apart over the years, this just led to even more problems.

The final season of Stranger Things disappointed those dedicated fans hoping to see bigger moments and theories paid off, and they realized that they might have had bigger ideas than the show did. It’s that blend of disappointment and distance from the end of that original show that echoes through the muted response to this trailer. Regardless of what good it might be able to do, it just might always been seen as lesser. Let’s hope this new season blows everyone away.