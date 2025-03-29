Stranger Things Finally Drops Trailer for Long-Awaited Netflix Release

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most popular franchises, and fans are eagerly awaiting the fifth and final season to hit later this year. That’s not the only Stranger Things project hitting this year, however, and now Netflix has finally revealed a trailer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The First Shadow is a Broadway play that is actually a prequel, and it will be hitting Broadway this spring. To celebrate the upcoming release, Netflix has revealed it will premiere Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things The First Shadow this April, and you can watch the full trailer in the video below.

The trailer goes into more detail on the story of the play, which will act as the origin of Stranger Things and the Upside Down and is set in the year 1959. You can see some of the extensive work that’s been put into bringing Stranger Things to life on the stage, including the Demogorgon, portraying the Upside Down, all sorts of haunting prosthetics, makeup, and effects.

Before it hits Broadway this spring, experience the making of the West End phenomenon. Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things The First Shadow premieres April 15.



Netflix released the new trailer with the caption, “Before it hits Broadway this spring, experience the making of the West End phenomenon. Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things The First Shadow premieres April 15. Tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway and the West End on sale now: http://strangerthingsonstage.com”

“We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. “Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t – it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”

“The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage,” Sonia Friedman said. “The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences. Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I’m thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry. Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can’t wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theatre, and theatergoers into the realm of Stranger Things.”

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things The First Shadow will hit Netflix on April 15th, and the play will begin its Broadway run this Spring.

Will you be checking out The First Shadow? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Stranger Things with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!