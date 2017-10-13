Netflix Releases Final ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Trailer

With just two weeks left until the release of Stranger Things Season 2, Netflix has unveiled the final trailer for the new installment.

On Friday the 13th, Stranger Things tweeted out the trailer, which was filled with plenty of new footage, and a couple of big surprises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An even bigger monster is beginning to terrorize the people of Hawkins, Indiana in the new season. This time though, the adults are also aware of what’s going on. Will is back in town, and his four best friends are trying their hardest to understand what he went though in the Upside Down.

Eleven, who was stranded in the alternate dimension at the end of last season, made her return in this trailer. She’s seen, about halfway through, using her powers to get inside of a house, and her trademark nosebleed shows that she means business.

Steve Harrington fans got a great surprise at the end of the trailer, when Dustin asked Steve if he still had his bat, “The one with the nails in it.” Harrington went to his trunk, pulled out his fan-favorite weapon, and closed the trunk up to finish the trailer.

Stranger Things Season 2 will debut on Netflix on October 27.