Stranger Things 4 Stars Tease Major Deaths in Final Season 5

After Stranger Things 4, stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp want to turn things upside down in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series. The two-part penultimate season — premiering with Volume 1 on May 27, followed by Volume 2 on July 1 — is the beginning of the end, with Netflix confirming Stranger Things Season 5 will be the last. As the ensemble cast braces themselves to face off with another bloodthirsty monster, the evil Vecna, in Season 4, Brown and Schnapp say more deaths will happen in the final year of Stranger Things.

"We're all afraid of one of us dying," Brown told TheWrap of the core cast that includes Eleven (Brown), Will (Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery), Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Hopper (David Harbour). With such a large cast, Schnapp teased of Stranger Things' final season, "One of us will die. Or more. The cast is so big."

Even with the main group split up across the globe in Season 4 — the stories take place in California, Hawkins, and the prison camp holding Hopper in Kamchatka, Russia — Brown joked, "You need to start killing people off."

"[Creators] The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don't want to kill anybody off," Brown added. "We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones. Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off and they brought him back!"

The Duffers recently revealed they've "outlined all of [season] five," saying in a recent interview, "So it really is [seasons] four and five are like of a piece, and this was due to the six-month hiatus that we had due to the pandemic. So we don't typically have as much time [to make a season]."

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 1 premieres May 27 on Netflix. Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 2, consisting of two feature-length episodes, is streaming July 1.