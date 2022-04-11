Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Release Date Confirmed by Netflix

The full trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 is officially on the way. Netflix has shared several teasers and cryptic messages for the highly anticipated TV season over the past couple of years, and all of the effort is culminating the full-length trailer. The streaming service started teasing fans with a countdown clock on its social media channels on Monday, hinting at some big news set to drop on Wednesday. By Monday afternoon, Netflix had confirmed the suspicions of fans, letting everyone know that the mysterious drop is indeed the official trailer.

The Netflix Geeked Twitter account shared a video on Monday afternoon with a caption that reads, “it’s almost time.” The video shows an eerie image of a clock with the words “Trailer Tomorrow” written over top of it. When the countdown clock ends, we’ll be finally be seeing the trailer for Stranger Things Season 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stranger Things Season 4 is going to be split into two different parts. Five episodes are arriving on May 27th, followed by four additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4 there will be one final installment before Stranger Things officially comes to an end.

There has always been a long wait between seasons of Stranger Things, but this one has been much longer than usual. A lot of that has to do with the pandemic that occurred in the real world since Season 3 was released. According to producer Shawn Levy, Season 4 is also the show’s most ambitious, so it was going to take a little longer no matter what.

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it,” Levy told THR earlier this year. “Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

Are you excited for the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer? Let us know in the comments!