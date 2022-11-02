Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Teases Eddie's Return for Season 5

Netflix released the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things on their streaming service this summer and it finally revealed some key details while also killing off some fan-favorite characters. Stranger Things season four featured some longer than normal episodes with the people behind the scenes of the series calling them movie-length. During the two hour season finale we saw the tragic death of new fan-favorite character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and some fans have been wondering if we could see the character come back as one of Vecna's Lieutenants. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Millie Bobby Brown was asked if we could see the fan theory happen during the fifth and final season and her answer might not surprise you.

"I mean, it's a good fan theory," Brown said while also addressing some of the major deaths in the series throughout the year. "I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that. And the same thing with Papa in this season."

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

