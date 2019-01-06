‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Reveals Season 3 Premiere Date

On New Year’s Eve, Netflix released an eerie new Stranger Things‘ New Year’s Eve countdown video and an official Season 3 poster. The video focused on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve countdown from 1985, brought to viewers by Starcourt Mall.

We also finally got some news regarding the release date of Stranger Things 3. Previously, it had been revealed that the new season would arrive in at some point in 2019, though no specific release date had been confirmed. That changed with the new video, as the release date of July 4, 2019 was revealed.

The cast and crew of the show have kept the details of the upcoming season under lock and key, though some of the stars have shared their wishes for the future of the show. Millie Bobby Brown said earlier this year that she’s hoping to finally see Hopper and Joyce get together before the series is over.

“Listen, I would love for them to get together. Jopper is like my inspiration in life,” Brown said. “Winona Ryder and David Harbor are like my parents. On set, they’re like, ‘Stop running, what are you eating, why are you eating that?’ David is like, ‘Another boy?’ And in the show, if they rekindle, that means Will and Eleven will be step-siblings. I would love that because Noah [Schnapp] is my boy best friend.”

