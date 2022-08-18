Stranger Things Loses Top Spot on Streaming Charts to Another Hit Netflix Series

Stranger Things has spent the past couple of months absolutely dominating the streaming charts here in the United States. The fourth installment of the beloved series broke records for Netflix and delivered the biggest opening month for any English-language series in the streamer's history. After enjoying an extended stay atop the overall streaming charts, however, another popular Netflix series finally knocked it out of the number one spot.

On Thursday, Nielsen released the streaming data for the top shows and movies from the week of July 18th to July 24th. Acclaimed romance series Virgin River topped the rankings with more than 2.6 billion minutes viewed throughout that time period. Stranger Things was a close second, with nearly 2.3 billion minutes over the course of the same week.

Virgin River and Stranger Things were followed by two other popular Netflix titles, with action blockbuster The Gray Man coming in third and the new Resident Evil TV adaptation coming in fourth.

Virgin River has continued to prove itself as a massive hit for Netflix, especially since its budget is incredibly low compared to shows like Stranger Things. Based on the series of novels from Robyn Carr, Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. Netflix has already renewed it for a fifth season.

Here's the official synopsis for Virgin River Season 4:

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin's violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can't help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."