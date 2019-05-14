Stumptown Trailer Brings Cobie Smulders to ABC Primetime

ABC has released a trailer for Stumptown, an adaptation of a creator-owned crime comic that stars The Avengers‘s Cobie Smulders. The series, based on the Oni Press comics by Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth, will launch on ABC in the fall. The network officially ordered the pilot to series earlier this month. The series, with colors by Deadly Class‘s Lee Loughridge, ran in three short volumes between 2011 and 2015. You can check the trailer out above.

Stumptown is about a private investigator named Dex Parios, whose military background suits her line of work perfectly, though her personality can at times rub some the wrong way. That’s especially true when it comes to criminals in her city of choice Portland, Oregon, though the police at times aren’t huge fans of her either. Still, she doesn’t let that deter her, and now fans can see her adventures in live-action.

Stumptown’s cast includes Smulders, Tantoo Cardinal (Sue Lynn Blackbird), Cole Sibus (Ansel Parios), Adrian Martinez (Tookie), Camryn Manheim (Lieutenant Cosgrove), and Michael Ealy as detective Miles Hoffman. The show is executive produced by Ruben Fleischer and David Bernard (The District), Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood (Stumptown).

Little is know about the TV series beyond the official write-up. For her part, Smulders is very much in the public eye right now, having just appeared briefly in Avengers: Endgame and expected to play a bigger role in next month’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Already featured in that movie’s trailer, it seems life is not getting any easier for Maria Hill following the events of Endgame, in which the world was irrevocably changed in ways that should keep Hill and Nick Fury busy for a few more movies, at least.

Stumptown will airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, this fall on ABC.

