Succession is getting another season on HBO after an announcement today. Season 4 was all but a certainty for one of the most talked-about shows on cable. Even during the break between Season 2 and 3, there were constant memes about the show and people arguing about which of the family was the worst. Jesse Armstrong’s wild creation debuted on the 17th and racked in an impressive 1.4 million viewers. If that weren’t staggering enough, Succession also managed to be the best premiere night of any HBO Original series since the debut of HBO Max. So, the Roy family will continue to frustrate and captivate audiences long into the future.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said in a statement. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

Writer-producer Georgia Pritchett recently told The Times about the plans for the future. It might not stop at Season 4. “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” she explained. “At this point [Armstrong] is saying only one more [season]. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

HBO describes the plot of Season 3, “Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.”

The cast for Season 3 includes Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

Have you caught the third season of Succession so far? Excited to see more of the HBO hit? Let us know down in the comments!