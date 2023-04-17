Succession Shocker Follows Up Logan's Death With Another Surprising Reveal

Succession sent shockwaves through its audience last week with the demise of Logan Roy. The Roy family patriarch has had health issues throughout the series, and many expected his death at some point before the series came to a close, but the timing of the reveal on the series and the manner in which it all went down was certainly a twist to everyone watching. On Sunday night, just one week after Logan's death, Succession viewers were met with another big surprise.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Succession. Continue reading at your own risk...

How do you follow the reveal that Logan Roy is dead? If you're Succession, you bring new life to the Roy family. The fourth episode of Succession's fourth and final season, "Honeymoon States," came with the big reveal that Shiv is pregnant. Of course, that was certainly not something she had in her plans, especially with her divorce from Tom and the Waystar-Royco spiral left in Logan's wake.

Shiv finds out about her pregnancy at the beginning of the episode, receiving a call from her doctor with the results. She's going to be a mother, and that could have a major impact on not only her future with Waystar-Royco, but especially her future with Tom.

Shiv and Tom's Succession Future

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv on Succession, recently spoke to EW about her character's complicated and "emotional" relationship with soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Wambsgans.

"It's really emotional, where you're very surprised that you want them to be able to work it out," she explained. "And they just can't communicate properly, and they can't be honest and say exactly what they need, and instead [they] say kind of what they thing the other one wants to hear. Yeah, it's really sad."

"It's such a strange thing, I think, for audiences," Snook added. "Because they, in turns, really don't like Tom and Shiv, and really don't want them to be together, because they're terrible together. But also they're kind of the only people who would [each] work together, in a way."

What did you think of Succession's opening-act twist in the latest episode? Let us know in the comments!