Suits Returns to Netflix TV Charts After Final Season Debut

One of the biggest streaming success stories of all time is in the middle of another chapter on Netflix. USA’s popular series Suits was added to Netflix back in 2023, a couple of years after it went off the air. The series shockingly rose through the streaming ranks and became one of the biggest hits in Netflix history, shattering streaming records all summer long. At the time, only eight of Suits‘ nine seasons were available on Netflix, but that changed this past week.

Suits Season 9 was added to Netflix on July 1st and it didn't take fans long to return to the series and finish the binges they started last year.

Wednesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Suits as the number four TV show on the service. That’s obviously nowhere near the heights that Suits reached in 2023, but it does show that there’s still a lot of love for the series with Netflix subscribers.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!

1. Worst Roommate Ever

“In this creepy true crime docuseries, people recall stories about living situations gone wrong.”

2. Supacell

“Telekinesis. Invisibility. Super speed. When five Londoners unlock extraordinary powers, they must stay one step ahead of the agents hunting them down.”

3. Owning Manhattan

“In the high-stakes world of multimillion-dollar real estate deals, an ambitious broker and his driven team navigate the cutthroat New York City market.”

4. Suits

“After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials.”

5. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

“The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show what it takes to make the squad and don the uniform in this all-access look at an iconic franchise in pop culture.”

6. That ’90s Show

Laura Prepon (Donna) and Debra Jo Rubb (Kitty) in That ’90s Show Part 2.

“Hello, Wisconsin! Teen Leia is spending the summer with her grandparents in Point Place, where her new friends are showing her what it means to be cool.”

7. Your Honor

“Bryan Cranston stars as a judge desperate to protect his son in this gripping drama produced by the creators of The Good Wife and Evil.”

8. Sprint

“In the world of sprinting, a single second can be the difference between victory — and defeat. Step into the shoes of the fastest people on the planet.”

9. Bridgerton

Penelope and Colin fly towards a conclusion on Bridgerton.

“This period drama set in Regency Longdon returns with a sweeping new love story as romance blooms between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.”

10. The Mole

“Twelve players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who’s sabotaging their missions in this reboot of the cult-classic series.”