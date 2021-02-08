WATCH: Super Bowl Streaker Gets Tackled After Running on Field

✖

Just as Super Bowl 2021 was about to end, an NFL streaker ran onto the field while wearing a pink thong-bikini and interrupted the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As per NFL protocol, the CBS cameras cut away and left the broadcast without a clear visual of the streaker, but videos from inside the arena in Tampa Bay showed a clear look at the streaker as he cut across the field and interrupted Patrick Mahomes' comeback attempt. The streaker almost made it into the end zone before going for a slide, getting tackled by the security guards attempting to reign in the chaos on the field.

Punishments for overzealous fans leaping from the stands and running across the field during a game vary from state to state. A write-up on the subject in Complex reveals that the penalty in the state of Ohio for anyone that runs onto the field of a professional sporting event can get up to six months in prison and a costly fine of $1,000. The state of New York takes things even more seriously, penalizing anyone who dares to do the same with up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $25,000. The law also carries the hilarious name of the “Calvin Klein” law, named for the fashion designer.

ROGUE FAN ON THE FIELD And he slid to avoid being tackled?? #SBLV pic.twitter.com/cKHKVM23rX — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 8, 2021

The above video of the fan running on the field saw a variety of reactions. One user tweeted: "Will the Jets please sign this individual - that was more offense than I saw all season." Another, noting the force with which securtiy handles this scenarios, added: "I love how it’s absolutely necessary to lay them out. Every. Single. Time."

Attendance for Super Bowl 55 is naturally lower than usual due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the home stadium for game winners the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which holds almost 67,000 attendees, the game saw roughly 25,000 people in attendance according to USA Today. Out of that number, 7,500 of them were vaccinated healthcare workers who were given free tickets to the game by the National Football League. In addition over 14,000 fans of the two teams were present and around 2,700 were in the various suite boxes.

(Cover Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)