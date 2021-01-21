New Superman & Lois Trailer Released With More Actual Footage From Series

We're just about one month away from Superman and Lois Lane making their way to The CW. The characters at the forefront of the network's new Superman & Lois series have already appeared in the Arrowverse before, but they'll finally get the chance to anchor their own show in February, with Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch reprising their roles as the iconic DC couple.

As the super-sized premiere approaches, The CW is ramping up its promotional efforts for the new series, unveiling a brand new trailer online for all to see. The initial trailer for Superman & Lois didn't show much actual footage from the show, but this new release is packed with actual looks at what is to come from the series. Check it out in the video above!

"From the very beginning, going back to when she was introduced in 1938, Lois Lane as a character defied society’s expectations of how women should behave," Tulloch said of Lois Lane, back when the first look at the series was released. "Women at that point were more typically portrayed as demure, but Lois was always opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman. Part of why she has remained so compelling for so many years is that she’s also vulnerable, and fallible, romantic, and goofy and a klutz - I just find her really appealing."

"I find Lois inspiring in how little she gives a crap about what anyone thinks of her," the actress added. "She’s not doing the work for glory or more Pulitzers, she’s doing it because she believes in justice and truth. She is incredibly driven and determined and hard-working and she really embodies the aphorism “be the change you wish to see in the world.” she is not intimidated by anyone. she wants to save the world with words."

Superman & Lois will focus on the struggles of the titular couple, who have to balance their lives on Earth with the knowledge that Clark is also needed as Superman. They have two sons and have dealt with losing jobs, and there is an unknown threat knocking at the door.

Are you looking forward to checking out Superman & Lois next month? Let us know in the comments!

Superman & Lois premieres on February 23rd on The CW.