Superman and Lois: Potential New Superman Symbol Revealed

With filming set to begin in just under two weeks for the Superman & Lois pilot, series star Bitsie Tulloch took to Twitter last night to share a photo of the door to her trailer -- which features what appears to be a slightly modified version of the Superman crest and the series' logo. These could easily be nothing -- after all, fans have likely seen shows like The Flash and Black Lightning using completely different logos on script pages and behind-the-scenes stuff than appears on the actual show -- but given the recent news that Superman will get a new costume in the series, it's entirely possible this is our first look at a new crest for the Man of Tomorrow.

The bottom portion of the logo is obscured, meaning that fans on Twitter are already trying to make sense of what it might be. With a raised upper "arch" on the "S," and a triangular negative space in the top left corner, the logo has elements of the New 52 Superman logo, the pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths Earth-2 Superman logo, George Reeves's logo from the '50s TV series, the "Electric" Superman logo (which was later repurposed as Supergirl's New 52 logo) and probably others.

You can see Tulloch's post below.

The last of the cast landed in Vancouver today to start their quarantines. Getting close! @cwsupermanlois 💥 pic.twitter.com/aEp8YUvLp3 — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 14, 2020

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comics' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois's father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash, Smallville) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere in January 2021, airing Tuesday nights on The CW.