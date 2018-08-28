‘SuperMansion’ Announces New Season 3 Episodes, Exclusive Trailer & Key Art Released

Rex and the rest of the beloved SuperMansion team are back for another round, as Sony Crackle has announced the premiere date for the second half of Season 3 of the popular stop-motion series.

Season 3 of SuperMansion will continue with new episodes on Thursday, October 4, with an early exclusive starting Monday, September 24 on the Sony Crackle app for Playstation 3 and Playstation 4. Along with the announcement, ComicBook.com can exclusively release the trailer for the new episodes, which you can watch above!

The new episodes of SuperMansion will feature the return of voice-acting stars Bryan Cranston (who also produces the series), Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Pine, Jillian Bell, Heidi Gardner, Tucker Gilmore, and Zeb Wells (who co-created the series with Matthew Senreich). Breckin Meyer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah, Gary Anthony Williams, Tony Cavalero, and Tim Root will appear as guest stars once again in the second half of the season.

Joining the cast this time around is Minnie Driver, who is set to play Debbie Devizo, the ex-wife of Chris Pine’s Dr. Devizo. She’s also a former member of the League of Freedom, who made her debut earlier this year. The new trailer features the first look at the character in action.

Additionally, Sony Crackle unveiled the first synopsis and key art for Season 3B, which can be found below.

After defeating Zenith’s (Yvette Nicole Brown) evil Uncle Ridan (Taran Killiam), the League finds themselves trapped in a dystopian future, but when they escape back to our time, they discover they’ve been gone six months…and Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) and his Injustice Club has replaced them as the League of Freedom! Rex (Bryan Cranston) and the team must learn what it means to be heroes without the fame and glory afforded them by their stature in the mansion. But it’s not all champagne and roses for Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) – his ex-wife, Debbie Devizo (Minnie Driver), returns from the island he stranded her on decades ago. The island has turned her into an unstoppable killing machine…and Dr. Devizo is in her crosshairs! Rex and his team must decide if Dr. Devizo is worth saving…and then figure out how!

Following the success of SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special, Sony Crackle is also moving forward with another extended edition of the series. A Prayer for Mr. T: The SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special is set to debut on Thursday, November 15.

New episodes of SuperMansion are set to debut on Thursday, October 4, only on Sony Crackle. You can catch up on the first three seasons of the series here.