Mary Gets Some Shocking News in a Deleted Scene From Supernatural’s 300th Episode

Out today, Supernatural‘s fourteenth and penultimate season hits DVD and Blu-ray, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at one of the deleted scenes available on the release. Notably, it’s one from the much-discussed 300th episode of the series, which guest-starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan, returning to the show for the first time in years. Morgan isn’t featured in this scene, but his on-screen wife Mary (Samantha Smith) is, and she’s learning some really disturbing news about…well, let’s just say a member of the family. You can see the deleted scene above.

In “Lebanon,” Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John Winchester) guest stars. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb & Meredith Glynn.

Here’s how the studio describes the show’s fourteenth season, which is packaged with deleted scenes, the show’s Comic Con panel, commentary tracks from the cast and crew on select episodes, and two featurettes — including one about the 300th episode itself: The thrilling journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its historic fourteenth season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have matched wits with monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell. But in the show’s thirteenth season, the Winchesters were thrown into a terrifying alternative universe – an apocalyptic world where they were never born, all while training Jack (Alexander Calvert), the son of Lucifer, and rescuing their mother. And they won! But, with the apparent demise of Lucifer, Sam and Dean have a new problem on their hands… as the Archangel Michael has escaped the other universe…in Dean’s vessel!

The final season of Supernatural will, maybe unsurprisingly, be one marked by death and returns. During a recent interview, executive producer Andrew Dabb explained that Sam and Dean are facing an existential crisis after learning that everything they have done over the last 15 years has been done while God was manipulating them. And with an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how out of their depth the Winchesters might find themselves at first.

This all comes against the backdrop of Jack having been shunted off to The Empty — and he won’t be returning right away. Dabb was not clear on who would be lost, but he did say that Adam (the boys’ half-brother) would return, along with God’s sister Amara and Eileen, a hunter who had died.

Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Supernatural: The Complete Fourteenth Season is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming video platforms.