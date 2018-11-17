‘Supernatural’: “Byzantium” Synopsis Teases a Major Sacrifice for Castiel

As Supernatural chugs through its 14th season, it appears one of the show’s main characters will be forced to make a massive sacrificed to right past wrongs. According the official synopsis of “Byzantium,” the eight episode of this season, Castiel (Misha Collins) will be forced to make an “enormous sacrifice.”

The entire synopsis of the episode — set to air December 6 — can be found below.

OUT OF THE DARKNESS – When Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) join forces with an unexpected ally, the outcome will alter the course of two lives. Meanwhile, Heaven faces an attack from a dark force, driving Castiel to make an enormous sacrifice to make things right. The episode was directed by Eduardo Sanchez and written by Meredith Glynn (#1408). Original Airdate 12/6/2018.

Contrary to popular belief, the archangel Michael (Christian Keyes/Jensen Ackles) isn’t going to be the big bad Sam and Dean Winchester fight this season. With Michael possessing Dean at the end of season 13, showrunner Andrew Dabb previously spoke to the creative hurdles it took to write about the situation.

“The hardest thing about a show like this, sometimes, is every year, you have to create the new Big Bad,” Dabb explained. “You have to build that character. You have to build that actor to find a comfort level with the show and everything else.”

“With Jensen playing Michael, there’s none of that. This is an actor who everyone loves, who knows exactly what the show is, who knows exactly who he is, who knows exactly [and] very smartly how to approach this character. So it’s really given us, like instantly, a great bad guy, which is kind of obvious, but it’s something where you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s really, really cool.’”

As the show begins its descent into a midseason break, Dabb thinks fans will thoroughly enjoy the back half of season fourteen.

“Our hope is, toward the back half of the season, to see everyone together in a plotline that we think dovetails very nicely with our Supernatural storyline for the season.” Dabb said earlier this month. “We’re not, like, taking a detour into Wayward world. [We’re] taking some of those characters who we love so much, and some of the ideas, and folding them into Sam and Dean’s story.”



Supernatural airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Legacies on The CW.