‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Shares Throwback Photo Thanking Fans

Earlier today, it was announced that Supernatural would be ending its run on The CW after an illustrious 15 years. The initial announcement was made in a video posted to Instagram by Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins. Padalecki has since taken to his own Instagram account to share a throwback image of him and Ackles during their first year on the show.

Supernatural first debuted on The WB as a part of the Fall 2005 lineup and has been a tentpole series for the channel ever since. Subsequently carrying over to The CW, the series is in the process of airing its 14th season, which will air its finale on April 25th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am so incredibly grateful for the family that we’ve all built together,” Padalecki says about his time on the show. “I love y’all and am more appreciative of y’all than my meager vocabulary could hope to describe. I’m also typing through tears. So, please forgive me. ‘Til next time.”

It’s the second genre show on The CW to receive a pre-emptive cancellation. Earlier this year, the channel announced that Arrow would be ending its run after a shortened eighth season. Earlier reports suggest that Supernatural, on the other hand, will have a longer 20-episode sendoff.

Supernatural airs Thursday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.

What’s been your favorite season of Supernatural? Do you think now’s the right time to end the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!