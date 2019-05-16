Supernatural Final Season Synopsis Released

A staple of network TV is coming to an end next year, as The CW is bringing back the beloved sci-fi series Supernatural for one final season. The 15th installment of the popular series will indeed be its last, and fans are all curious as to what the final season will have in store when it arrives in the fall.

On Thursday morning, The CW began its annual upfront presentation and teased everything that’s to come in the next TV season. This came with some teaser images and trailers for the new shows, as well as some info about the new seasons of returning programs. Of course, this includes Supernatural, and the official synopsis for the final season reveals a major battle on the way for the Winchester brothers.

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show’s 14th season, they face off against God Himself (Rob Benedict), refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God’s decision to end this reality once and for all… Supernatural is from Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Robert Singer (Midnight Caller), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens (The Ringer) and Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman).”

So, to recap, it looks like Sam and Dean are going to war against God himself to save the entire reality that they exist in. If that’s not an epic tease for Supernatural‘s final season, there’s no telling what is.

