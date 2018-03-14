‘Supernatural’ Stars Raising Money For Hurricane Harvey Relief

The stars of The CW‘s Supernatural are performing some real world heroics by raising funds to help with Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

Jensen Ackles’ Texas-based Family Business Beer Company and Misha Collins‘ Random Acts charity joined forces and launched a campaign to raise money to help relief efforts following the natural disaster that hit Texas.

The campaign’s original goal was to raise $50,000 for hurricane relief, but it’s already more than doubled that number. Ackles and Collins, with the help of fellow Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki and Richard Speight Jr. and others in promoting the campaign, have raised more $130,000.

The campaign will remain open until Friday. Donations can be made here.

Here’s what Ackles said in an Instagram message posted on Tuesday after the campaign passed $100,000:

Hey everybody, just wanted to give everyone an update on the fundraising. We are over $100,000 in raised funds for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas and, I got to tell you, I’m super fired up right now. I wish I was down there helping people and pulling people off of roofs or in a boat right now, but I’m not. This is what I can do and you are helping me do it so thank you very much on behalf of myself and my family and all of those in Texas. We’re working directly with Random Acts right now who is going to help us facilitate putting that money into the hands of the people that can use it the best, and I promise you every dollar will be spent for relief and for the disaster funds and to help people and local charities to recoup from what has happened.