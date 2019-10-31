Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Reveals Impressive Batman Costume

Halloween is a time for spooky celebrations and even more costumes. Time and again, the world has celebrated the holiday with costumes of all sorts. Celebrities tend to do up their costumes in a big way thanks to social media, and it turns out Jensen Ackles is on the top of that list this year.

Taking to Instagram, the Supernatural star put up a slew of photos in light of Halloween. Ackles chose to dress up as the Dark Knight this year, and the Internet agrees that his costume is very impressive.

“Wishing everyone a Happy and Long Halloween! Thanks to @arachnobite for this crazy, awesome suit and for convincing me to take these pics. (Didn’t think the hotel was gonna let us on the roof…glad they did). Stay safe out there, kids,” the actor captioned his look.

As you can see above, the photos are no joke. Ackles was able to get a suit done by a crew member on Supernatural’s final system. The actor went full out with the look, and his chiseled jawline perfectly suit the Dark Knight’s mask.

For those loving the look, you should know this is not the first time Ackles has toed into the DC Universe. In the past, the star has voiced Jason Todd in the movie Batman: Under the Red Hood. In the past, fans have wondered whether Ackles would ever join a live-action DC Universe project, and the actor said such a chance would be hard to pass up.

“I mean, obviously the universes – the DC and the Marvel universes – are very large right now in multiple capacities, on television and on screen. I think any opportunity to kind of dip into that from a live-action standpoint would be hard to pass up,” Ackles said in a recent interview.

Supernatural airs new episodes every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

How do you like this spot-on costume?