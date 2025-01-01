Supernatural Little People Figures Arrive For The 20th Anniversary

Supernatural ended its historic run on the CW back in 2020, so this November will mark 5 years since we last saw Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles together as Sam and Dean Winchester. Has enough time passed for a reboot? Padalecki thinks so. Whether it happens in a year or two is anyone’s guess, but it’s a virtual certainty that it will happen at some point. That said, Supernatural merch drops are still going strong, and that continues with the release of this Little People Collector set from Fisher-Price, which arrive in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The set includes chibi 2.5-inch Dean and Sam Winchester figures plus the angel Castiel wrapped in a collector’s box that’s loaded with Easter eggs for fans. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now for $18.99 with a release date set for January. These figures might also arrive here on Amazon at some point in the future.

Supernatural Little People Collector Set Buy At Entertainment Earth

Jared Padalecki Gives His Thoughts on a Supernatural Reboot

“I will say this. I don’t want to do another 15 years of Supernatural. I don’t want to do another 5 years of Supernatural, I am dying to do a reboot of Supernatural akin to the Gilmore Girls reboot,” Padalecki said on Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast. “Here are four one-and-a-half-hour episodes. We’ll shoot it in three months. I think Jensen [Ackles] and I both said in 2020, ‘we’d love to revisit these characters, this world. Give us five years.’ Which is next year. And I see him often. And we talk often. I think he and I are both really eager to do it. I’m certain I’ll put the flannel on again and play Sam Winchester.”