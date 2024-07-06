Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Reveals Only Way Series Could Return

The CW has been home to many iconic teen franchises like Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, the Arrowverse, Gilmore Girls and Supernatural. All of those series have long been cancelled by the network which is now aiming to take itself in a new direction. Gone are the days of the teenage demographic as they shift into sports like golf and wrestling with NWA and the WWE as well as purchased content. When Supernatural ended in 2020 after a 15 season run, it was the start of a downward trajectory that led to the “CW Apocalypse” when Nexstar took over.

The ending of the series has long been controversial amongst the fanbase, but series star Jared Padalecki has since revealed he may not be done with Sam Winchester just yet. Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have been candid about potentially rebooting Supernatural, something Ackles and his wife Danneel attempted to do with The Winchesters prequel that only lasted for one season. However, they aren’t looking to get themselves into another long-winded project as much as they’d like to give the fans a few satisfying episodes, akin to a limited series.

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester and Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester in The CW’s ‘Supernatural.’

Jared Padalecki Gives His Thoughts on a Supernatural Reboot

“I will say this. I don’t want to do another 15 years of Supernatural. I don’t want to do another 5 years of Supernatural, I am dying to do a reboot of Supernatural akin to the Gilmore Girls reboot,” Padalecki said on Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast. “Here are four one-and-a-half-hour episodes. We’ll shoot it in three months. I think Jensen [Ackles] and I both said in 2020, ‘we’d love to revisit these characters, this world. Give us five years.’ Which is next year. And I see him often. And we talk often. I think he and I are both really eager to do it. I’m certain I’ll put the flannel on again and play Sam Winchester.”

After over two decades on The CW, Padalecki’s run has come to an end with the cancellation of Walker, a series that was beloved amongst its fanbase. As one of the consistently high-ranking original shows that remain on the network, Padalecki voiced his displeasure following the news. With Walker now coming to a close, Padalecki has shown interest in joining The Boys which helms from Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. Ackles joined the fray in Season 3 as the villainous Soldier Boy.