Supernatural: Misha Collins Reveals Bittersweet Reaction to Show Ending

News that Supernatural would be ending after 15 seasons created one of the series’ saddest and happiest moments on set, star Misha Collins reveals.

“I think, strangely, one of the more lovely moments we had on the set was when we announced to the cast that we were gonna be ending the show,” Collins said at MCM London Comic Con.

“And just saw everyone sort of get emotional and start hugging each other and crying, and we basically spent an hour going around to a hundred different people, each of us saying ‘I love you, I’m gonna miss you.’”

Collins joined Supernatural in 2008, debuting as angel Castiel in its fourth season premiere. Alongside series leads Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who have headlined the CW series since 2005, “It’s been a long chapter in all of our lives, most of our adult lives we’ve spent on this show,” Collins said.

“We have a really tight crew and and people that we love being around. Ironically, I think that probably one of the saddest moments was also one of the happiest moments because there’s a big group of people we care about, and it’s nice to have that.”

In a teary-eyed video published to social media in March, Collins, Padalecki and Ackles announced publicly the show was coming to a close. “We just told the crew that, though we are very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Ackles said.

In a statement released that same day, executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb promised “to give these characters that we love the sendoff they deserve” in Season 15.

Supernatural‘s 20-episode final season will end its run with a total 327 episodes, making it the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in American broadcast television history. Former Supernatural stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan have since said they hope to revisit the series in its final season.