New ‘Scoobynatural’ Clip Sees Scooby Gang Team Up With The Winchesters

It's time the Mystery Inc. team met up with the world's greatest hunters! After a long wait, Supernatural is poised to unveil its cartoon mash-up with Scooby-Doo, and a new clip of the zany episode has just gone live.

The clip, which you can see above, comes courtesy of TVLine. The crossover sees Dean and Sam Winchester get sucked into the world of Scooby-Doo, and the brothers aren't quite sure how to get home. While Sam is pretty cross about the ordeal, Dean has the time of his life hitting on Daphne, and this new footage sees the brothers offer an alliance with the Scooby Gang.

Well, once Sam berates Dean for fawning over Scooby, a dog the younger man considers to be a Marmaduke wannabe. As you can tell, Dean doesn't take kindly to such a critique.

The self-aware clip shows off how the Winchesters will react to their new world, and fans of Scooby-Doo will fall for the episode's clever nods. For instance, this clip shows how the animated universe grants Dean once of his fondest wishes. In a previous episode of Supernatural, the older Winchester openly wished he had a bigger mouth to eat towering sandwiches. Well, the physics of Scooby-Doo give Dean that exact power, and the hunter isn't about to waste the gift once he sees Shaggy digging into some sweet snacks.

"Sam," Dean says — or tries to with his mouth crammed with lunch meat. "Sam, look how big my mouth is!"

Clearly, Sam isn't too keen on the sight. Just look at the tired man's face.

Supernatural's new clip proves its cartoon crossover will bring the laughs, and fans are excited for it to drop on March 29. Recently, the creator of Supernatural opened up about the whole "ScoobyNatural' event, and Eric Kripke only had praise for it.

"I haven't seen the live action bookends yet, but I did get slipped all the animated stuff, which I have seen...and it's amazing! It's so awesome," Kripke told TV Line.

"As a kid who grew up on Scooby-Doo, it's one of the moments in my career where I'm, like, genuinely starstruck. I cannot believe the show I created is crossing over with something as iconic as Scooby-Doo. I've been around a while now, but this one really blew me away. This was truly amazing."

Are you excited for this cartoon crossover?