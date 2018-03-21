‘Supernatural’ Creator Weighs in on “Amazing” ‘Scooby-Doo’ Crossover

Zoinks! Like, hey Supernatural fans, like the creator of the show really digs the Scooby-Doo crossover episode!

Sure, it’s not out of character for the creator of a show to think highly of one of its episodes, but Eric Kripke certainly had a lot of praise for the upcoming “ScoobyNatural” event that fans have been waiting for. While he created Supernatural over a decade ago, Kripke has moved on to produce Timeless for NBC, but he was still shown some of the animated footage from next week’s anticipated crossover.

TVLine had a chance to speak with Kripke about what he saw and he had no shortage of praise to offer the episode.

“I haven’t seen the live action bookends yet, but I did get slipped all the animated stuff, which I have seen…and it’s amazing! It’s so awesome,” Kripke exclaimed. “As a kid who grew up on Scooby-Doo, it’s one of the moments in my career where I’m, like, genuinely starstruck. I cannot believe the show I created is crossing over with something as iconic as Scooby-Doo. I’ve been around a while now, but this one really blew me away. This was truly amazing.”

When it comes to the plot of the episode, Kripke didn’t offer many details, but he did reveal that fans will be in for quite the surprise when “ScoobyNatural” finally airs.

“I think what people aren’t expecting is how subversive an episode it is,” the creator said. “It’s not just like a typical, goofy Scooby-Doo episode. It’s way more an episode of Supernatural, where it really pokes fun at the Scooby-Doo format itself. There’s some really fun meta stuff.”

The episode won’t all be fun and games. Kripke went on to say that plenty of Supernatural‘s horror elements will be present in the animated adventure.

“I can promise you this: It’s the most violent of any Scooby-Doo episode you’ve ever seen,” Kripke laughed. “There’s real and legitimate violence in it. So there are these moments where the worlds collide that skew more towards Supernatural that are quite subversive and pretty irreverent.”

“ScoobyNatural” is set to air on Thursday, March 29 at 8pm ET on The CW. You can check out the first photos from the episode by clicking here, or visiting the gallery.