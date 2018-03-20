‘Supernatural’: “ScoobyNatural” Photos Released

The CW has released a huge batch of official photos for “ScoobyNatural”, the upcoming sixteenth episode of Supernatural‘s thirteenth season.

As the title suggests, this episode will be the long-awaited crossover with Scooby-Doo, something that fans have been intrigued by for almost a year now. While the synopsis doesn’t reveal too many hints about the episode’s plot, it hints that the Winchester brothers (and Castiel) will join the Mystery Machine Gang to solve a “ghostly mystery”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7304]

After quite a lot of updates, fans got their first look at the crossover earlier this month, in the form of a delightful-looking animated still. These photos – both live-action and animated – illustrate just how much fun the crossover is expected to be.

According to early plot details, the crossover will be brought on by Sam and Dean being gifted a magical television, which ends up sucking them inside a Scooby-Doo cartoon.

“Once they get over their amazement at being in the cartoon, two things happen,” co-showrunner Robert Singer said in a recent interview. “They say, ‘We’ve been in a situation like this before with the Trickster and I think we’re supposed to play this out.’ And then they realize they’re in a Scooby-Doo cartoon, which makes Dean incredibly excited because Scooby-Doo was his favorite cartoon growing up.”

While “ScoobyNatural” might sound like a weird idea on paper, fans have grown to be pretty excited about it, and to see how the two franchises blend together.

“It’s going to be an episode of Supernatural with Scooby-Doo in it,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb teased late last year. “It’s not going to be an episode of Scooby-Doo with the guys in it.”

You can view the synopsis for “ScoobyNatural” below.

“Scoobynatural” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) JINKIES! “SUPERNATURAL” GETS ANIMATED WHEN SAM, DEAN AND CASTIEL ARE TRANSPORTED INTO THE WORLD OF SCOOBY DOO – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams (#1316).

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. “ScoobyNatural” will air on March 29th.

Are you excited to see Supernatural and Scooby-Doo come together? Sound off in the comments below.