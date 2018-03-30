The ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Scooby-Doo’ Crossover Sees [SPOILER] Hook Up

Scooby-Doo isn’t afraid to explore romantic themes, but the show isn’t about to let Shaggy — well — shag anyone. Sure, Fred and Daphne have their cutesy romance, but things are pretty G-rated with the couple. However, the stars of Supernatural aren’t so kid-friendly, and they helped corrupt one of the Mystery Inc. members tonight.

Jinkies! You do you, Velma!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight, Supernatural made a return to TV with a special episode. The series had its long-awaited crossover with Scooby-Doo, and the episode saw the Winchesters work with the Mystery Inc. gang. The teams needed to figure out why a ghost was haunting an abandoned mansion, and things got ugly when the real-world phantom started killing folks for real in the episode. So, it was a good thing Sam and Dean were there to sort things out.

By the episode’s end, the Winchesters had everything figured out after the Mystery Inc. gang helped them set a trap. The cartoon team left the crossover blissfully unaware of the existence of actual ghosts, but that did not stop Sam and Velma from butting heads over their research. The two characters went back and forth over their ideologies until the very end, but it seems Velma was arguing for a totally different reason.

After all, the girl did lay a solid smooch on Sam just before the two parted ways for good. The orange-loving girl dipped the younger Winchester into a kiss, and Velma walked away feeling good about her score while Sam stared after her stunned.

Of course, fans of Scooby-Doo can understand why Velma would have a thing for Sam. Not only is the Supernatural hunter bookish himself, but he is pretty kind and has shoulders thicker than the width of a Dorito. His linebacker physique clearly got to Velma, and well — who can blame her for that?

Did you love the Supernatural and Scooby-Doo crossover? Should the Scooby Gang head to the real world for another crossover down the line? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!