‘Supernatural’: “The Rising Son” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Rising Son”, the second episode of Supernatural‘s thirteenth season.

The episode will see Sam and Dean dealing with their task of protecting Jack (Alexander Calvert), Lucifer’s son. As they explore what his powers are capable of, they will begin to realize what threats Jack is up against.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode will also see Mary and Lucifer in the alternate dimension known as Apocalypse World. While there, they will meet that universe’s version of Michael (played by Christian Keyes), and will probably get into some sort of conflict with him, judging by these photos.

“The Michael of Apocalypse World is the victor.” showrunner Andrew Dabb explained earlier this year. “He’s a very different character than the one we met even in season 5. He’s Genghis Khan. He’s been through the wars. He’s conquered the world.”

Ironically, “Rising Son” is a title pretty familiar to Supernatural fans, as it is also the title of one of the series’ prequel comics. In it, younger versions of Dean and Sam travel with their father, John, and gradually becoming aware of what their father is up to.

“The Rising Son” is only a piece of the show’s much-anticipated thirteenth season. The batch of episodes will see some pretty big changes for the Winchester brothers, as well as the backdoor pilot for a Wayward Sisters spinoff series. And of course, there’s that Scooby-Doo crossover episode on the horizon as well.

You can check out the photos for “The Rising Son” in our gallery below.

Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, October 12th at 8/7c on The CW.