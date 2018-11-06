‘Supernatural’ Faces Its Fears in “Nightmare Logic” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “Nightmare Logic”, the fifth episode of Supernatural‘s fourteenth season.

It looks like the episode will put an interesting twist on the Winchesters’ latest hunt, with some sort of monster that is able to prey on people’s worst fears. After last week’s installment – which combined both ’80s horror movies and a lot of nerd culture – there’s no telling exactly how that could go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The synopsis for the episode also hints at a return to the lore of Apocalypse World, which has factored into the show’s proceedings in an interesting way for the past few seasons.

“We plan to do a lot more exploring of the Apocalypse World: What it looks like, what it is, how angels live there, how demons live there, how people live there.” showrunner Andrew Dabb said of the world back in Season 13. “[And] hopefully another check-in with Bobby Singer down the road, maybe some other people as well.”

As fans saw in this year’s season premiere, Apocalypse World Bobby and Mary were willing to help Sam on his crusade of helping Dean.

“They’re all coping in their own ways.” Dabb explained before the season began. “For Sam, obviously, he’s extremely driven to find Dean. He’s mobilized everyone he can think of, including the Apocalypse World hunters, to do this.”

“Cas is very much the same way.” Dabb echoed. “Cas is very much like, “We have to find him.” He’s going to certain people, possibly with black eyes, who he would not normally contact, but he’s looking for their help to find Dean.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Nightmare Logic” below!

“DARE TO DREAM – After a hunt gone wrong leaves Maggie’s (guest star Katherine Evans) whereabouts unknown, Sam (Jared Padalecki) Dean (Jensen Ackles), Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Bobby (guest star Jim Beaver) race to find her, but what they find are their own worst nightmares.

Darren Grant directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Nightmare Logic” will air this Thursday, November 8th.