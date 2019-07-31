Supernatural Final Season Wraps First Episode

Supernatural has been around for more than a decade, and the hit series has become a favorite millions of fans. However, there is a saying which promises all good things must come to an end, and Supernatural is no exception. Later this year, the show’s final season will begin, and Supernatural just took its first step towards that finale.

Taking to social media, Jensen Ackles reached out to fans with an update on season fifteen. The actor, who plays Dean Winchester, let fans know the first episode of Supernatural‘s final season just wrapped.

“Well, that’s a wrap on the first episode of the final season. Directing was intense… as you can clearly see. Here is my transformation back to good ol Dean Winchester. Feels good,” the actor wrote.

Ackles shared a photo of himself as Dean on Instagram which fans were quick to show love towards. As you can see above, the selfie sees Ackles wearing special FX makeup to simulate blood, but there’s no bruising. The actor has a gash on his forehead as well as one lining his nose. As usual, Dean is rocking a thick beard, and he cannot stray far from his plaid button downs.

With this first episode down, the countdown to the finale has begun. The stars of Supernatural recently got to meet with fans at San Diego Comic-Con for the last time to represent the show, and Ackles spoke with ComicBook.com about what will become the biggest focus of this final season.

“I think it’s quality. It’s quality over quantity, and if we can deliver something heartfelt and meaningful, I think the audience is going to appreciate that more than bigger explosions or more stunt casting,” Ackles said.

“I really think it’s about the depth of the story, the depth of the characters, and how those things marry up.”

Supernatural‘s final season will begin on October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.