Jensen Ackles Begins Work on Final Season of Supernatural

Work is officially beginning on Supernatural‘s last hurrah. Series star Jensen Ackles recently shared an update on the final season of the long-running series, and on the episode that he is expected to direct. Ackles hints at the status of Season 15, alongside a triumphant message of “let the games begin”.

As was revealed late last month, Ackles is directing the first episode being filmed of Season 15, which will actually air as the season’s fourth episode. The actor previously directed five episodes of Supernatural, beginning with 2010’s “Weekend at Bobby’s”.

The last hurrah of the long-running The CW series certainly surprised fans when it was announced earlier this year.

“The conversation’s been going on about when, when is the time?” Ackles revealed in a recent interview. “I think he and I always wanted to never see the show fizzle, never run out of gas. We wanted to go out strong, we wanted to go out while we were still able to give the quality of product that we’ve been giving for the last 15 years,” the actor explained.

“I think whatever it is, it’s got to be the brothers together.” Ackles said of the series’ ending. “That’s been the core of this show since the beginning. I think it’s really what the fans want to see. I think regardless of who comes knockin’, I think whatever is done it’s about these two brothers and their journey. I think that’s really where the heart of the show should reside.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Ackles previously said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

Supernatural‘s final season will begin on October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.