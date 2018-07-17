‘SWAT’: First Look at Shemar Moore in Season 2



The first photos and video from season two of SWAT surfaced on social media in recent days, with star Shemar Moore sharing videos while goofing off on the set and even meeting some fans.

On July 9, Moore shared a video from the roof of the tallest building in Los Angeles, announcing that his “vacation is officially over.” Co-star Kenny Johnson joined in on the fun.

“Season two, day 1, baby! No joke,” Moore announced. “On top of the highest building in L.A. Chopper game is on point… and I’m sweating my a– off. They tryin’ to kill ’em!”

“SEASON 2, DAY 1 BABY!!!!!! Killing the game already!!! Helicopters, Stunts, and the SICKEST VIEW in ALL of Los Angeles with the one and only [Johnson] aka LUCA,” Moore wrote in the caption. “Who’s Ready?”

Moore also shared some more serious photos from the first day of filming atop U.S. Bank Tower. “SEASON 2 … MEAN MUG game on FIRE,” he wrote in one caption.

In three other videos Moore shared last week, he shook hands with some fans at the Universal Studios Backlot Tour between takes.

The team handling the official SWAT Instagram page also had some fun, sharing other behind-the-scenes photos. Johnson also happened to be celebrating his birthday on Friday, so he was presented with a cake.

“Couldn’t think of a better group of people to spend my birthday with than my #SWAT Team. Seriously blown away by the love from all of you. Thank you,” Johnson wrote on his own Instagram page.

In another video Johnson shared on Thursday, he teased “something crazy” they filmed on the Universal lot’s famous New York Street.

SWAT is a reboot of the 1975-1976 series, which was also the inspiration for the 2003 movie with Colin Farrell. In the new series, Moore stars as Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, the team leader. Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Peter Onarati, Jay Harrington and David Lim co-star.

The reboot was developed by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

Last month, Deadline reported that Patrick St. Esprit was promoted to series regular after recurring as Commander Robert Hicks in season one.

“This is my dream job because I’ve always believed what I’m capable of,” Moore, who previously starred on CBS‘ Criminal Minds, told CBS This Morning in October. “I get to be a lead, which I’m proud of, but I’m also smart enough and humble enough to know that I can’t do it by myself and that it’s not all about me. So what I’m really proud of with S.W.A.T. is that I get to be a leader.”

The second season of SWAT debuts on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Shemar Moore