Margot Robbie’s Next Big Movie May Have Just Been Revealed (And It’s Huge)

Margot Robbie has reportedly found her next movie. The news comes via reporter Jeff Sneider’s newsletter, The Insneider. According to his report, Robbie is set to star in the forthcoming remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, directed by Tim Burton. Robbie is also said to be producing the remake, which is currently in development at Warner Bros. Pictures, with whom Robbie’s LuckyChap production banner has a multi-year, first-look feature film deal in place as of last year. Burton’s Wednesday executive producers, Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper, will produce the reimagining of the classic film alongside Burton and Robbie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman is a sci-fi/horror film from 1958 directed by Nathan H. Juran. The movie follows a woman named Nancy Archer (played by Allison Hayes), who finds herself turned into a giantess by an alien after an aborted murder attempt. Driven by revenge, Archer soon goes after her cheating husband, Harry Archer (played by William Hudson), whom she finds in a bar with another woman. The original film was an independently made production that is considered a cult classic among fans today. Tim Burton signed on to direct a remake of the film last year from a screenplay by novelist Gillian Flynn.

Flynn is best known for her work as an author, having penned books like Gone Girl and Dark Places, the latter of which she is adapting for the small screen for HBO. While she has penned the screenplays for the adaptations of her books Gone Girl and Sharp Objects, she is also credited with writing the film screenplay for Widows and for creating the television series Utopia. This will mark the biggest screenplay credit for Flynn, while the remake will mark yet another reunion for Burton and Warner Bros.

Burton is just coming off of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to his ’80s classic. That film was a decent performer for the studio, securing $452 million at the worldwide box office.

Margot Robbie Will Lead a Remake of a Sci-Fi Classic

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman was originally released on May 19, 1958, by Allied Artists Pictures. While box office numbers are unknown for the classic film, it has been reported that the movie was produced for the relatively low budget of $88,000. Despite the box office numbers not being reported, the movie was said to have earned enough to warrant discussions of a sequel, potentially in color, rather than the original’s black and white, and with a higher production budget. However, the sequel never materialized.

Margot Robbie has crafted an impressive resume over the last decade. The actress is best known for starring in The Wolf of Wall Street, as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe, and most recently as the title character in the Barbie live-action movie. She has also starred in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, I, Tonya, The Legend of Tarzan, and Babylon. She’s currently filming a new version of Wuthering Heights, in which she plays Catherine Earnshaw, and she’s also attached to star in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey as Sarah.

The original Attack of the 50 Foot Woman is currently available to rent through Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.