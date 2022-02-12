Tales of the Walking Dead Casts Cowboy Bebop’s Daniella Pineda

Daniella Pineda is going from the Solar System to the Walking Dead Universe. As reported by Variety, The Cowboy Bebop and The Originals star is the latest actor to land an undisclosed role in Tales of the Walking Dead, the AMC anthology spinoff set in the world of The Walking Dead. Pineda joins previously announced cast members Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Anthony Edwards (ER), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), and Parker Posey (Lost in Space), who will appear across the six-episode first season now filming​ for a summer 2022 premiere on AMC and AMC+.

Like The Twilight Zone or Black Mirror, the episodic anthology series will tell “six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters​ within the walker apocalypse,” according to AMC’s synopsis. The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple developed and executive produces Tales, which has tapped Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead writer-producer Channing Powell as showrunner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WalkingDead_AMC/status/1489375018316406790

Pineda played amnesiac bounty hunter Faye Valentine in Netflix’s live-action anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop, the witch Sophie Deveraux in Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals, and Vanessa Randall in three seasons of TBS sitcom The Detour. Along with roles in American Odyssey and Netflix thriller What/If, Pineda portrayed dinosaur vet Zia Rodriguez in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and will reprise that role in upcoming sequel Jurassic World: Dominion.

Franchise veteran Michael E. Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) directs three episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead; helming the remaining three are Tara Nicole Weyr (The Purge, Fear the Walking Dead) and franchise newcomers Haifaa Al-Mansour (The Good Lord Bird, Motherland: Fort Salem) and Deborah Kampmeier (Clarice, FBI: International).

Tales of the Walking Dead is now in production at AMC Studios and premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for The Walking Dead Universe coverage all season long.