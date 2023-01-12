Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming back for another season as Paramount+. Thanksgiving brought the big premiere of the CBS procedural favorite. On Paramount+ Evolution is one of the five top series on the entire app. Every month the following for the show increased a it more. 10 episodes are currently available on the service and new episodes start up on February 9. Production on the next season will begin this year. The company made the decision after the biggest surge in interest for Criminal Minds during the early months of the current pandemic. Check out what CBS's leadership had to say for yourself right here!

"We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. "The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store."

What's Different With Criminal Minds This Time Around?

Here's Paramount+'s brand new description for the reboot as it began its run last year: "CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series' format. CBS' original "Criminal Minds" series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

"Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc."

