Ted Lasso Co-Creator Hints Another Arc Is Possible After Season 3

Various members of the Ted Lasso creative team have been saying for years that the plan for the storyline was to run for three seasons, but co-creator Brendan Hunt recently confirmed that, while that initial plan still concludes with the upcoming Season 3, it's not impossible that a new narrative arc could be crafted to continue the series. The star and writer didn't explain that there are currently any plans to expand the concept, but clarified that the world of the series could be revisited at some point in the future. Season 3 of Ted Lasso kicked off production earlier this year though does not have a release date.

When asked about the possibility of a new storyline taking shape by Consequence, Hunt confirmed, "Yes. Another arc is possible after this, for sure. We have always seen it as some kind of three-beat thing. Originally those three beats were more going to be modeled on what [the British] The Office did, you know, six [episodes], a special, boom, we're done. We've certainly expanded those beats, but it does not mean that the whole kit and caboodle is getting chucked."

Where the series could go after this upcoming season is anyone's guess, especially with how little we know about the events of the upcoming episodes. Hunt previously teased that there would be a more substantial jump forward in time than between the first two seasons.

"Well, we don't like to do the same thing twice," series co-creator Brendan Hunt shared with TVLine earlier this year. "In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We've never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that's something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice – home and away, because that's how it goes."

He continued, "We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that's for sure. So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That's above my pay grade, I don't know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Ted Lasso.

