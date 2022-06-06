Ted Lasso Writer and Star Confirms Season 3 Is Series' Last

✖

The minds behind the critically acclaimed Ted Lasso have often said that the series was planned with a three-season arc in mind, with writer and star Brett Goldstein confirming that their plan on Season 3 is for it to serve as the narrative's conclusion. While this might not come entirely as a surprise to audiences, given how often the series' filmmakers have implied its impending ending, a variety of series have evolved and changed trajectories during the actual writing process, though this doesn't appear to be the case with Ted Lasso. Production on Season 3 of the series kicked off earlier this year and it does not yet have a release date.

"We are writing it like that," Goldstein revealed to the Sunday Times about Season 3 being the final season. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies."

Of course, while the journey of Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is seemingly coming to an end, we surely can't rule out the popularity and acclaim of the series won't allow for a spinoff to emerge that will center around other characters in the series. In addition to Season 3 being written as the series' sendoff, we also know that the upcoming episodes will feature a jump forward in time.

"Well, we don't like to do the same thing twice," series co-creator Brendan Hunt shared with TVLine earlier this year. "In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We've never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that's something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice – home and away, because that's how it goes."

He continued, "We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that's for sure. So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That's above my pay grade, I don't know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Ted Lasso.

