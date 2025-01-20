Ted Lasso Star Drops Major Season 4 Tease (And Fans Are Losing It)

Could a new season of Ted Lasso (or a spinoff of the original series) finally be on its way to Apple TV+? There has been constant speculation about the continuation of Ted Lasso since the series came to an end at the conclusion of Season 3. The story of Jason Sudeikis’ Ted might have been over, but the Emmy-winning show’s finale did a lot to set up futures for the Richmond club and all of its other major characters. This week, one of the show’s stars dropped a big tease that Season 4 might be filming in the very near future.

Nick Mohammed, who starred in all three seasons of Ted Lasso as Nathan Shelley, recently announced that a few dates for his upcoming live performance tour (Mr. Swallow: Show Pony) were being moved. He posted a video online to let fans know, talking in character as Mr. Swallow, letting people know how they can check the new tour dates or request a refund. None of this has anything to do with Ted Lasso, but he drops a big clue about the future of the show when revealing why he had to change those specific tour dates.

When Mohammed starts explaining that he had to postpone certain dates on the tour because he is filming something, he says that what he’s working on is secret and that he doesn’t want to send fans into a frenzy by even hinting at what it might be. Of course, he does just that by the prop he’s holding in his hand as he talks about the secret project.

The whole video shows Mohammed holding papers in his hand, but when he talks about the project he’s going to be filming, he moves his hand up higher to intentionally reveal what’s behind those papers: a copy of the iconic “BELIEVE” sign from Ted Lasso.

Mohammed knows exactly what he’s doing, so this video is one of two things: Either he is just taking an opportunity to have fun with Ted Lasso fans (which is entirely possible), or he really is filming more Ted Lasso in the very near future.

The tour dates that Mohammed had to move are all at the front end of his tour, most of them taking place in the first week or so in May. If the schedule shift is due to a potential filming schedule with Ted Lasso, that means the show will be shooting at some point this spring.

There hasn’t been any official word about a Ted Lasso continuation just yet, but speculation really ramped up in the latter half of 2024, when the contracts of stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift were all picked up for a new installment.