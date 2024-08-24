Ted Lasso Season 4 Might Be Happening

After Ted Lasso came to an end on Apple TV+ last year after three seasons, fans of the Emmy-winning sitcom were eager to find out if the show would continue in some capacity. While the show’s creators claimed at the time that they always planned to end the show after three seasons, many fans were convinced the finale set up a spinoff series. In the last year or so, there have been many rumors about the show continuing in one way or another. The most recent update came earlier this month when co-creator Bill Lawerence told Collider that the Ted Lasso team would be ready to go if they got the call to continue. Now, a new report from Deadline suggests a fourth season might actually be in development.

According to the report, Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options on Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). Sources told Deadline that the three Ted Lasso stars had been contracted under the support of the UK acting union Equity. Now that the studio has locked down Waddingham, Goldstein, and Swift, they are expected to start reaching out to Ted Lasso alums with SAG-AFTRA contracts whose options had expired in the hopes of making new deals. The names listed include Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).

“If all elements come together, we hear production on a fourth season is eyeing an early 2025 start. Reps for WBTV and Apple TV+ declined comment,” Deadline writes.

What Have Ted Lasso Stars Said About Spinoffs?

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, who played Coach Beard in Ted Lasso in addition to being the show’s co-creator, took part in a Reddit AMA (via Deadline) earlier this year, and talked about the possibility of a spinoff.

“My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don’t know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we’re done. We won’t know until we’ve sat with it for a while [and] decompressed,” Hunt wrote.

Recently, Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley) spoke with Deadline and addressed the idea of a spinoff and what he thinks could be next for Nate.

“No, no, I haven’t actually,” Mohammed said when asked if he thinks about Nate’s future. “Well, occasionally I do. We always hear these rumors of a spinoff and I feel really wary of anything, because I feel like Nate’s story in particular just feels so complete. I feel like we don’t really need to see or know anymore. We just needed to just have those bits. I think we could leave it there, and I’d be very proud of it.” When asked if Nate could get married and have kids, Mohammed replied, “I still don’t think there’s definitely unfinished business to a degree there. He probably still needs to go to Dr. Sharon [Sarah Niles] for a little bit.”

“Completely,” Mohammed added when asked if he thinks this chapter is really closed. “We obviously knew where it was headed, and we read all the scripts, and we were doing all these interviews. In our heads, we’re like, ‘Wait. Once you’ve seen the series, you probably won’t want anymore because there’s so much closure, so much catharsis in it being three seasons.’”

He continued, “Ted’s not going to come back, because he’s not going to make that mistake. He’s got to stay with Melissa and Henry. That’s where his place is, and that’s where he’s happy. There’s always going to still be fixing for the characters to do. They’re not all of a sudden perfect. Ted’s still probably got his demons in there. But it is such a cathartic ending. I think it would be a shame to kind of be like, ‘And see you next year.’ It’s like, well, where are we starting off on that? You know, I’m sure if we do anything – who knows – I’m sure there will just be a sizable break between them, especially if we film another series. I don’t know. But we’ll see.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Ted Lasso.