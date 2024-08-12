Ted Lasso Season 4 Gets Surprising Update

Will Ted Lasso Season 4 ever happen? The question has been hanging in the air since Season 3 premiered (and finished) back in Summer of 2023. The third season of Ted Lasso was rife with problems behind the scenes, from the creative struggles of series co-creator, co-writer-and co-producer Jason Sudeikis, to the delays caused by the COVID pandemic. Once Ted Lasso Season 3 was airing, it was clear that those involved with the show were somewhat tired after the effort of getting the troubled season to the screen.

Ted Lasso Season 3 walked the line of serving as a suitable close to the series, while still leaving a side window propped open wide enough for additional seasons, sequel series and/or spinoffs to follow. However, as Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawerence tells Collider the team behind Ted Lasso are ready to go if the call comes to continue – but the entire matter hinges on just one person:

“Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show – and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message – we all loved the experience,” Lawrence explains. “As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.

Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children.” Lawrence continued. “It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

Creative troubles weren’t the only thing Jason Sudeikis had to struggle with during production on Ted Lasso Season 3: his personal life was falling apart all around him. In 2020, Sudeikis split from his longtime partner Olivia Wilde – a separation that became very public (and ugly) by 2022, when Wilde was served court papers in the middle of a CinemaCon 2022 panel. Even though the couple eventually worked out their split, Sudeikis has had to re-focus on being a parent in the last few years, and has pulled back from Hollywood in a big way. Since Ted Lasso, his only major role has been voicing the ghostly hitman Bryce in Marvel and Hulu’s animated series Hit-Monkey.

As the era of the pandemic continues to fade away into memory, no one can predict how actors and IPs will change course with changing times. If he’s in a more uplifted and stable place now, Jason Sudeikis may indeed have the seeds of a new Ted Lasso story to tell. We shall see.

Ted Lasso Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Apple TV+.