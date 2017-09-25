‘Teen Wolf’ Confirms [SPOILER] Is Gay

Warning! Spoilers for Teen Wolf's series finale lie below!

Teen Wolf came to an end tonight after six years, but the series wasn't done surprising fans yet. Earlier tonight, fans got to watch as Lydia learned her ex-boyfriend Jackson was gay, and the heroine reacted perfectly.

If you aren't caught up with Teen Wolf, then you should know Jackson has had an interesting tenure on the series. The jock is one of the show's original characters, but he left the show at the end of season two. Lydia and Jackson had a mutual break-up, but fans missed the boy's acerbic wit. So, when Jackson made a return in Teen Wolf's final season, fans were happy to see the werewolf doing well.

Oh, and he's also totally dating Ethan.

Teen Wolf fans caught wind that Jackson was dating Ethan earlier in season six. The couple were introduced in "Werewolves of London" when Ethan was shown waiting to celebrate an anniversary with Jackson. The pair got in a spot of trouble when a woman targeted the pair in their apartment, but Jackson managed to knock the woman out before giving Ethan a kiss.

Fans may have known that Jackson was gay, but Lydia had no such idea. Teen Wolf follows the girl as she and Stiles run into Jackson after he'd was captured by Anuk-Ite. Jackson breaks free to go find his boyfriend, but it is Lydia who intercepts him. The girl gives him a hug, but Stiles is understandably jealous about Jackson's return. That is, until the werewolf reveals he's there to find Ethan.

The wheels in Lydia's head could be seen turning, and fans knew when she put two and two together. The red-head tells Jackson, "Oh my god, I thought you'd never figure it out." And, given Jackson's easy blush, it seems the former lacrosse player is glad to have sorted out his sexuality too.

