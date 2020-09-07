That '70s Show Fans Are Devastated Over Removal From Netflix
Some Netflix users woke up to disappointing news this Labor Day, as the streaming service removed all eight seasons of That '70s Show first thing Monday morning. After already losing Friends, and The Office making its way off the service next year, this has been an especially difficult pill for users to swallow. In fact, so many people are frustrated by the exit of That '70s Show, that a hashtag of the series quickly became one of the top trending topics on Twitter.
If you take a look at the hashtag on Twitter, you'll see a flood of Netflix users that appear to be nothing short of devastated about the show's abrupt exit. Some may have noticed that Netflix added a "leaving" date to the That '70s Show page on the site, but there was no official announcement regarding its exit. It wasn't even included in the September newsletter.
Unfortunately, That '70s Show is just one of two major sitcoms leaving Netflix this month. NBC's Parks and Recreation will also be making its way off Netflix in the coming weeks, heading over to its new exclusive home on Peacock. It'll be joined there by The Office next year.
Take a look below at some of the most disappointed reactions from fans of That '70s Show.
WHY
@netflix CAN I KNOW WHY YALL TAKING OFF THIS GEM ?! #that70sshow #Netflix pic.twitter.com/5v4WCWS9Mc— blankita (@blAnKitaaah) September 7, 2020
Immense Pain
they're literally removing all the good shows from Netflix #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/boV1FeYq3r— noah 😼| BLM (@rvltn_radio) September 7, 2020
Really, Netflix?
Netflix really took off my comfort show #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/1tA9jeGBrc— eMelY ✰ (@emely7897) September 7, 2020
Wasn't Finished!
.@netflix I WASNT FINSIHED WATCHING???? #that70sshow— em¹ᴰwants a grey tpwk hoodieᴴ (@_emilyytpwk) September 7, 2020
Depressed
i’m so depressed ❤️ #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/P5kzHOxEA5— creature of the night (@abigaillove__) September 7, 2020
Peace Out
my netflix subscription now that they took off #that70sshowpic.twitter.com/1M7gGUS3Qj— kay🍂 (@ayofreddie) September 7, 2020
Goodbye My Friend
goodbye my lover goodbye my friend..... #That70sShow pic.twitter.com/CthMIrXCFs— allons-y (@dilaratribbiani) September 6, 2020
This One Hurts
i’m so sad this hurts more than my kidney stone #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/09AwJxWrCC— 👁👄👁⁷ (@smileybiddle) September 7, 2020
Dear Netflix
For removing #that70sshow , Netflix you’re a ... pic.twitter.com/hENDQOZofB— jos 🦋🦋 (@seungcherries) September 7, 2020
Oh No!
OH NO THEY TOOK #that70sshow OFF OF NETFLIX!!! I haven’t finished it!!!! pic.twitter.com/QkzPBO2dgJ— Diana Gonzalez (@msdianagonzalez) September 7, 2020