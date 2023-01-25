That 70s Show Star Didn't Realize the Series Was Set in the '70s

Debra Jo Rupp apparently did not realize that That '70s Show was set in the 1970s when she first read the pilot script. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rupp revealed that she had a bit of shock when she arrived on set the first day and saw what she was going to be performing in. Kurtwood Smith, Rupp's onscreen husband, was in the interview as well, and seemed perplexed, asking her how she had missed the title, which Rupp said was not originally That '70s Show but was instead a placeholder title. She suggested it was called "The Kids Are Alright," the name of a song by The Who, which was used as the title of the season six premiere of That '70s Show.

Smith disagreed that it was still called that by the time he read a script, but producers have said in the past that they originally wanted to call the show by that name. It was changed due to copyright reasons, and ultimately became That '70s Show -- a titling convention that turned out to be handy when showrunners decided to revisit the characters 20 years later on That '90s Show.

"I think I was in a bit of shock becuase I did not realize that this was set in the '70s until I saw the appliances on the set," Rupp said.

Rupp, of course, riffed on her role as Kitty Forman in WandaVision, where she appeared as a happy housewife with a dark secret.

Rupp and Smith returned for That '90s Show as series regulars, providing the steady core at the center of the show that connects it to the original series. As Red and Kitty Forman, the pair play host to their granddaughter and her friends in a series that only increases the generational gulf between Red and everybody else, while other original series stars make guest appearances and update fans on their life after the '70s along the way.

Here's the show's official synopsis:

It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner – this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner – showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.