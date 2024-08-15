That ’90s Show Part 3 Coming Sooner Than Expected, Releases New Trailer

Netflix today announced that That ’90s Show‘s third installment will be arriving sooner than originally expected. Now dropping in just one week — on August 22nd — the streamer released a trailer for the show, which is a continuation of the fan-favorite sitcom That ’70s Show. The new season will pick up just moments after the finale of part two — in which two new characters played by Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have crashed through the wall of Red and Kitty Forman’s house.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles from the original series in the sequel. In the first season, nearly all of the original cast made at least cameo appearances, with Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis coming back. This time around, it appears Prepon is a regular, joining the cast alongside Smith and Rupp. You can see the trailer here:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the official synopsis for That ’90s Show Part 3:

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Part 3 picks up right back in the Forman kitchen – where Red and Kitty return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall. And this isn’t even the biggest crisis Leia has to face. New relationships are formed, old ones move to the next level. Friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to blow it all up again. With Summer break winding down, the gang has to come to terms with Leia leaving them again, but this time she’s not going without a fight.

That ’90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner – this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner – showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

That ’90s Show Part 3 will debut on Netflix next week. The first two parts are already streaming.