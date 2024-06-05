That '90s Show Season 2 Full Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second season of That '90s Show, teasing that the almost-kiss between Leia (Callie Haverda) and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) isn't going to stay a secret between them for long and will make everything a little more complicated when Leia returns to her grandparents' house for the summer of 1996. Of course, Season 2 won't just be relationship drama. The trailer also teases driving lessons, a job interview, and quite a few guest stars — including Seth Green reprising his role as Mitch Miller, Eric Foreman's classmate and nemesis from That '70s Show in seasons 5 and 6. You can check the trailer out for yourself below.

That '90s Show's second season will see the return of Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos as well as a lot of guest stars. There's the previously mentioned Green, as well as Don Stark, Laura Prepon, Andrea Anders, Will Forte, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison. Absent in season 2 will be That '70s Show stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

What Is That '90s Show Season 2 About?

You can read Netflix's Part 2 synopsis of That '90s Show here: "It's 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she's on edge since Jay still doesn't know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn't know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started."

The series was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler. Mettler also serves as the series showrunner. The show is executive produced by Gregg Mettler, Bonnie and Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner; Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Mandy Summers, and Gail Mancuso.

Part 2 of That '90s Show will premiere on June 27th and Part 3 is debuting on October 24th on Netflix.