The 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Television

It’s that time again. 2024 is winding down and as we near the end of another year, it’s time to take a look back at all of the entertainment we got to experience this year. As it often is, television was a major source of entertainment in 20204 giving fans a lot to enjoy. With everything from fantasy, to sci-fi, to even comic book shows, television entertainment covered a full range of genres this year, offering viewers plenty of new characters, new stories, and some beloved favorites as well. As we do every year, we here at ComicBook like to honor all that television brought into our homes in the past year with our Golden Issue Awards. Chosen by ComicBook staff, these awards represent what we saw as the best in television entertainment this year. Keep reading to see who made our nominations list this year — and check back soon to see who wins!

Best TV Show

One of the most interesting categories of the Golden Issues, Best TV Show offers a snapshot of what shows had our attention for the year. This category in particular separates out those stories that aren’t comic book or superhero based and this year, fantasy and sci-fi were big draws. Here are the shows that made the cut.

Doctor Who

Fallout

House of the Dragon

Shogun

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Best Comic Book TV Show

Comic book inspired television continues to be a crowd pleaser and 2024 was no different in that respect, but it was still a unique category of entertainment. 2024 brought us stories of the villains as well as some fantastic animated additions, ensuring that there really was something for everyone. Here are the nominees.

Agatha All Along

Batman: Caped Crusader

The Boys

The Penguin

X-Men 97

Best Animated TV Show

Animation was huge in 2024, especially in the comic book space. This year saw returning favorites as well as some new offerings — including a very new series that is already winning us over. These shows prove it doesn’t have to be live action to be engaging and we’re glad for it. Here are this year’s nominees.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Creature Commandos

My Adventures With Superman

What If…?

X-Men 97

Best Male TV Character

Heroes, villains, anti-heroes, and even a new face for a beloved favorite, that’s the characters that make up this year’s Best Male TV Character category. Covering everything from action stars to video game characters and beyond, 2024 was a great year for male characters on television. Here are the nominees.

Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who)

The Ghoul (Walton Goggins, Fallout)

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson, Reacher)

Oswald Cobblepott / The Penguin (Colin Farrell, The Penguin)

Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun)

Best Female TV Character

A witch, a survivor, mystical twins, and more made up some of the best female characters television had to offer this year. These characters gave us no shortage of high stakes drama and heartfelt moments that still have us talking even after their stories have been told. Here are the nominees this year.

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along)

Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell, Fallout)

Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti, The Penguin)

Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai, Shogun)

Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg, Star Wars: The Acolyte)

Best TV Scene Stealer

This year, we’ve added a new category to celebrate those characters that captured all of our attention — even if they weren’t really supposed to. From humorous supporting cast to charming sidekicks to even mysterious potential villains, these characters stole every scene they were in and our hearts in the process. Here the nominees.

Basil (Star Wars: The Acolyte)

Biscuits (Cody Lightning, Echo)

Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano, Shogun)

Madelyne Pryor (Jennifer Hale, X-Men ‘97)

Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza, Agatha All Along)

Best TV Villain

What kind of show would it be if there weren’t a baddie? We may root for the heroes more often than not, but we love the villains, too and this year television gave us some incredible ones. From a mysterious stranger to Death herself and everything in between, the villains this year were top tier. Here are the nominees.