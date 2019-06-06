The Art of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Preview Spotlights Raphael, Leonardo, Monsters, and More

Before there was Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the lovable heroes were a part of another fan favorite series, and now Dark Horse Comics is opening the doors wide so fans can see how that series was created. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles featured the Turtles in a Half Shell in full CG and became a favorite thanks to its humor and impressive action. Fans can get a glimpse of how the crew brought that impressive world to life in The Art of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which brings together concept sketches, character designs, background paintings, and all sorts of details and breakdowns on the world and its rich characters.

Now you can get an early look at what to expect in our exclusive preview of The Art of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. On the following slides, you’ll find storyboards and breakdowns of scenes as well as an entire layout of how the team brought the Turtles’ lair into reality. You’ll also get details and backstories on how the show’s monsters and other characters were created, including the Salmandarians, Hiidrala, and the Dream Beavers.

You’ll also see sketches and details on your favorite turtles, including Leonardo and Raphael, and you can get started by hitting the next slide.

You can find the official description for The Art of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles below.

“Step into the sewers with New York’s most bizarre teenage heroes and relive their epic adventures from Nickelodeon‘s groundbreaking CG-animated series! Dig through early concept sketches, beautiful background paintings, and glimpses into the innovative CG production that brought the world to life. Learn the secrets behind the creation of the show through exclusive artwork and insider commentary, all curated by executive producer Ciro Nieli. Get to know the Turtles like never before with The Art of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

*Featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the show, featuring art from all five seasons!”

The Art of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits stores on June 11th.

Scene 10 Breakdown

Staffing Up

Leonardo and Raphael Breakdown

The Lair

Monsters Among Us

Dream Beavers

Dream Beavers Designs

Salamandarians And Hiidrala

Tokka And Chompy